MP News: Miscreants Posing As Income Tax Officers Loot Contractor's House In Dhar | AI

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, around 50 km from Indore, where a group of people posing as Income Tax (IT) officers barged into the house of a contractor and escaped with cash and jewellery on Friday.

According to information, the incident occurred around 11 am when a group of people arrived at contractor Rajkumar Malvi's house located in Dhar, posing as Income Tax officers.

According to the police, the unidentified men told the family that they had received a complaint regarding the possession of black money, after which they began searching the house.

They demanded access to a cupboard and took the key. After collecting the valuables, the miscreants locked Malvi and his wife inside a room from the outside and fled the house, the police said.

The matter came to light after Rajkumar Malvi, who was locked inside, raised an alarm, drawing the attention of people in the neighbourhood.

Subsequently, the neighbours informed the police about the situation. Police from the local police station reached the spot, broke the lock from outside, and rescued the couple.

Malvi told the police that the miscreants escaped with 50 tolas of gold jewellery and Rs 4 lakh in cash from his home, along with some other valuables, including three mobile phones.

After receiving information about the robbery, SDPO Sunil Gupta, along with other police officers, reached the spot and inspected the premises.

During the investigation, the police recovered one of the three mobile phones allegedly taken by the robbers. The phone was found in a pile of garbage on the bypass road. "A case has been registered on the basis of a statement from Rajkumar Malvi and the investigation is underway.

All police stations in the district have been alerted and searches are being carried out to trace the accused," SDOP Gupta told media persons.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi, speaking to the media, said that a cyber team has been sent to assist with the investigation. He further informed that police teams from all stations in the district have been deployed to trace and arrest the suspects.