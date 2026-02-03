 MP News: 3 Arrested For Theft At Barwaha House, ₹90 Lakh Valuables Seized In Khargone
Police said the trio broke into a locked house between January 26 and 29 and committed the theft when the owners were away. Instead of storing the loot, they buried it in a pile of garbage outside the locality. Based on their confession, police recovered three gold bars weighing 300 grams, five silver bricks weighing five kilograms, gold coins, bangles, and Rs 28,000 in cash from the dump.

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Barwaha police on Tuesday arrested two men and a minor boy in alleged connection with a theft at a house and recovered gold and silver worth Rs 90 lakh.

The stolen valuables were hidden in a garbage dump to avoid suspicion.

Acting on a complaint by Arun and Khushyal, police examined CCTV footage for 48 hours from the surrounding area. A 16-year-old suspect was identified in the footage and detained for questioning. During interrogation, he revealed the names of his accomplices Harsh Prajapati (22) and Deepesh (19).

The scooter used in the crime has also been seized.

Investigations revealed that the accused used to scout deserted houses before targeting them. Police officials stated that Harsh and the minor boy have prior cases of theft and assault registered against them. Further legal action is underway.

