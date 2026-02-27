MP News: Minor Gives Birth During Class 10th Mathematics Exams In Dhar; Notice To Principal, Exam Official | Representative Photo

Pithampur/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities have issued a show cause notice to Government Girls High School principal Kalpana Bhargava and Assistant Centre Head Parmar after a minor Class X student gave birth during her mathematics examination at a private school in Sector 1, Pithampur, on Feb 24.

According to officials, the student complained of stomach pain during the exam and went to the washroom but did not return for 15 minutes. A female staff member who went to check found the door closed and heard a newborn crying. The centre head and school administrator assisted the student and informed emergency services by dialling 108 and 112. The mother and newborn were taken to hospital.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mukul Barman said the girl did not receive timely treatment at birth and her condition remained under observation.

Sub-Inspector Chandni Singar said a zero FIR was registered and the case transferred to Betma Police Station, as both the complainant and the suspect fall under its jurisdiction.

Assistant Commissioner, Tribal Development Department, Dhar, sought an explanation from the principal and assistant centre head for not reporting the incident as per rules.

Betma police station in-charge Meena Karnawat said a team has been formed to trace the suspect.