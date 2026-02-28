MP News: Minor Boy Dies Of Injuries After Clash At Bhagoriya Fair |

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy died after sustaining injuries during an alleged clash between two groups over a dispute during the Bhagoria Haat organised in Alirajpur on Friday.

As per reports, the incident occurred between 4 pm and 5 pm, when a minor scuffle over an accidental push allegedly escalated into a violent clash between two groups.

According to police, the victim, identified as Anil, was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon during the altercation. He sustained serious injuries and was initially rushed to the health centre in Sondwa. Considering his critical condition, doctors referred him to the district hospital and later to Dahod in Gujarat for advanced treatment.

However, Anil died on the way at around 11 pm. His post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday morning in the presence of police officials.

One of the accused was reportedly apprehended by Anil's companions and handed over to Sondwa police.

Station in-charge Rajaram Badole said CCTV cameras had been installed at the fair venue and footage is being examined to identify other suspects. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.