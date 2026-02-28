 MP News: Minor Boy Dies Of Injuries After Clash At Bhagoriya Fair
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Minor Boy Dies Of Injuries After Clash At Bhagoriya Fair

MP News: Minor Boy Dies Of Injuries After Clash At Bhagoriya Fair

According to police, the victim, identified as Anil, was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon during the altercation. He sustained serious injuries and was initially rushed to the health centre in Sondwa. Considering his critical condition, doctors referred him to the district hospital and later to Dahod in Gujarat for advanced treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Minor Boy Dies Of Injuries After Clash At Bhagoriya Fair |

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy died after sustaining injuries during an alleged clash between two groups over a dispute during the Bhagoria Haat organised in Alirajpur on Friday.

As per reports, the incident occurred between 4 pm and 5 pm, when a minor scuffle over an accidental push allegedly escalated into a violent clash between two groups.

According to police, the victim, identified as Anil, was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon during the altercation. He sustained serious injuries and was initially rushed to the health centre in Sondwa. Considering his critical condition, doctors referred him to the district hospital and later to Dahod in Gujarat for advanced treatment.

However, Anil died on the way at around 11 pm. His post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday morning in the presence of police officials.

FPJ Shorts
Angels On Wheels: The Taxi Drivers Who Keep Tata’s Hope Moving
Angels On Wheels: The Taxi Drivers Who Keep Tata’s Hope Moving
Baramati Learjet Crash: Aircraft Attempted Landing Below Safety Visibility Limits, Pilots Cleared Of Alcohol Use Allegations
Baramati Learjet Crash: Aircraft Attempted Landing Below Safety Visibility Limits, Pilots Cleared Of Alcohol Use Allegations
PAK Vs SL: Controversy Over Shaheen Afridi's Final Ball; Why Was It Not Given Wide?
PAK Vs SL: Controversy Over Shaheen Afridi's Final Ball; Why Was It Not Given Wide?
Ahmednagar Woman’s Custodial Death: Family Continues 18-Year Fight For Justice
Ahmednagar Woman’s Custodial Death: Family Continues 18-Year Fight For Justice

One of the accused was reportedly apprehended by Anil's companions and handed over to Sondwa police.

Station in-charge Rajaram Badole said CCTV cameras had been installed at the fair venue and footage is being examined to identify other suspects. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Read Also
Indore News: DABH Airport’s Old Terminal Work Nears Completion; Flights Set To Take Off From April...
article-image

Follow us on