MP News: Mild 3.6 Magnitude Tremor Jolts Barwani, No Damage Reported | file pic (Representational Image)

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck the Barwani district on Wednesday, sending brief tremors across the region. No casualties or property damage were reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 12:48 pm, with its epicentre located around 10 km below the earth’s surface and nearly 21 km southwest of Barwani town.

Senior Meteorological department scientist Vedprakash Singh Chandel confirmed the tremor’s intensity and depth. He said that such low-magnitude quakes are generally not destructive.

Additional collector Sohan Kanas said that tremors lasting up to two minutes were reported in parts of the district, including the Anjad police station area and Mohipura village.

Lokendra Singh Tomar, of Mohipura, said villagers gathered outside after feeling the vibrations.

Officials from the district administration said no injuries or structural damage have been reported so far. Authorities added that the earthquake originated in the lower Narmada basin, a region known for occasional mild seismic activity. Experts noted that earthquakes of this magnitude are typically felt within a limited radius and rarely cause damage.

Authorities advised residents to remain alert, follow safety protocols and avoid spreading unverified information.