 Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Kolkata; Visuals Of Tremors Go Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMassive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Kolkata; Visuals Of Tremors Go Viral

Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Kolkata; Visuals Of Tremors Go Viral

A strong earthquake measuring a preliminary 5.5 magnitude struck Kolkata around 1:30 pm on Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Tremors were felt across the city and nearby areas, prompting residents to step outside. There are no confirmed reports of major damage or casualties so far, with official assessments awaited.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Kolkata; Visuals Of Tremors Go Viral |

Kolkata: A strong earthquake struck Kolkata around 1:30 pm on Friday, with tremors felt across the city and nearby areas. Preliminary seismic readings from the independent agency European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) suggested a magnitude of 5.5.

Screenshot from USGS website

Residents shared visuals showing household objects shaking as the tremors rippled through the region. People in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal reported mild to moderate shaking, leading many to step outside as a safety measure.

Although initial app-based alerts indicated noticeable ground movement, official agencies had yet to confirm the quake’s exact magnitude and depth at the time of reporting.

So far, there are no confirmed reports of major damage or casualties. Authorities are expected to release more detailed information following formal assessments.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Temporary Road Closure Near Bhandup Till May 31 For Pipeline Diversion Work - Check Alternate Routes
Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Temporary Road Closure Near Bhandup Till May 31 For Pipeline Diversion Work - Check Alternate Routes
Varanasi Update: 'It Is Going To Be An Adventure', Priyanka Chopra Reveals They Will Be Shooting For More 6 Months - Watch Video
Varanasi Update: 'It Is Going To Be An Adventure', Priyanka Chopra Reveals They Will Be Shooting For More 6 Months - Watch Video
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Kolkata; Visuals Of Tremors Go Viral
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Kolkata; Visuals Of Tremors Go Viral
Gold, Silver Surge On MCX Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions
Gold, Silver Surge On MCX Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

Follow us on