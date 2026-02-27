Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Kolkata; Visuals Of Tremors Go Viral |

Kolkata: A strong earthquake struck Kolkata around 1:30 pm on Friday, with tremors felt across the city and nearby areas. Preliminary seismic readings from the independent agency European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) suggested a magnitude of 5.5.

Screenshot from USGS website

Residents shared visuals showing household objects shaking as the tremors rippled through the region. People in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal reported mild to moderate shaking, leading many to step outside as a safety measure.

#WATCH | West Bengal: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit South-West from BMD Seismic Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka in Bangladesh. Tremors felt in Kolkata, West Bengal.



Visuals from Kolkata city as people rush out of their residences. pic.twitter.com/62TVn7I0Z2 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

30 seconds repeated #earthquake tremor felt at Kolkata today ‼️👇 pic.twitter.com/RFSNFtdOb3 — Sarvesh RAI (@sarvesh150890) February 27, 2026

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Although initial app-based alerts indicated noticeable ground movement, official agencies had yet to confirm the quake’s exact magnitude and depth at the time of reporting.

So far, there are no confirmed reports of major damage or casualties. Authorities are expected to release more detailed information following formal assessments.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.