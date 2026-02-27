Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Kolkata; Visuals Of Tremors Go Viral

Kolkata: A strong earthquake struck Kolkata around 1:30 pm on Friday, with tremors felt across the city and nearby areas. Preliminary seismic readings from the independent agency European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) suggested a magnitude of 5.5.
Screenshot from USGS website
Residents shared visuals showing household objects shaking as the tremors rippled through the region. People in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal reported mild to moderate shaking, leading many to step outside as a safety measure.
Although initial app-based alerts indicated noticeable ground movement, official agencies had yet to confirm the quake’s exact magnitude and depth at the time of reporting.
So far, there are no confirmed reports of major damage or casualties. Authorities are expected to release more detailed information following formal assessments.
This is breaking news. More details are awaited.