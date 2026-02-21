 MP News: Mhow-Neemuch Road Railway Underbridge Delayed, Residents Angry
MP News: Mhow-Neemuch Road Railway Underbridge Delayed, Residents Angry

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Mhow-Neemuch Road Railway Underbridge Delayed, Residents Angry | FP Photo

Namli (Madhya Pradesh): A railway underbridge being constructed in place of a permanently closed railway gate on Ratlam Road in Namli Nagar has not been completed even after more than a year, leaving residents angry and struggling with daily inconvenience.

Residents claimed that the railway gate on the Mhow-Neemuch Road was shut last year and construction of an underbridge began in its place. The railway had given the contractor nine months to finish the work and restore traffic.

However, the deadline passed long ago, and the underbridge remains closed to this day.

With the route blocked, two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers are forced to take a detour of nearly two kilometers via the Sailana Road bypass every day, wasting both time and fuel. Residents say they are tired of waiting and want the administration to act.

Adding to the concern, locals point out that the underbridge has been built in an S-shape instead of a straight line, which will block the line of sight for drivers coming from both sides and increase the risk of accidents.

Social activists said that this is the result of the Railway Department's careless approach. He also warned that the underbridge fills up with water during the rainy season, making waterlogging a yearly problem.

Local shopkeeper Babulal Sankhla, whose electronics shop is near the underbridge, said the broken and uneven road is causing trouble for his customers every day. He demanded that the area be asphalted and that traffic be restored soon.

