MP News: Member Of Parliament Sudhir Gupta Hails State Budget As Historic

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sudhir Gupta on Sunday chaired a press conference at the District BJP office in Mandsaur on Saturday to highlight the key features of the state Budget 2026-27, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda.

Addressing journalists, MP Gupta described the Rs 4,38,317 crore budget as a vision document for the state’s overall development and a strong step toward a self-reliant India. He said, “The state's per capita income has risen from Rs 1,41,000 to Rs 1,69,000 in just two years, a 19.25 percent increase.”

“Capital expenditure has been raised by 7.5 percent and the state's GDP has grown by 10.69 percent to Rs 18,48,274 crore,” he added.

Gupta gave information about several welfare provisions including Rs 23,882 crore for the Laadli Behna Yojana, Rs 23,000 crore for health, Rs 21,000 crore for rural development and Rs 815 crore for sports in the state budget.

He said that one lakh solar pumps will be provided to farmers and the state government is celebrating the year 2026 as the Farmer Welfare Year. Moreover, the budget for Scheduled Tribes has been increased by 25.8 percent and for Scheduled Castes by 17 percent, said Gupta.

He said that the increase in budget from Rs 23,000 crore in 2003-04 to Rs 4,38,317 crore in present day reflects a rapid pace of development under BJP governance. BJP district president Rajesh Dixit and other senior party officials were present.