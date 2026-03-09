MP News: Measles Outbreak In Sailana Villages? MLA Seeks Survey | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing concern over a potential outbreak of measles in tribal villages in Sailana assembly constituency, MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar has urged the health department to conduct immediate surveys, medical examinations and make arrangements for treatment in the affected areas.

He made the demand in a letter addressed to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Ratlam.

In his letter, Dodiyar claimed that residents of villages like Devla, Ajanawar, Bedawaliya, Pachampada and Senjan have reportedly exhibited symptoms of measles.

Residents informed that several young children have developed red rashes on their bodies, which are considered a major symptom of measles.

The MLA stated that earlier, more than 35 children in Ajanawar were reportedly infected. Currently, around 17 children in the five villages are said to be suffering from similar symptoms, he claimed in the letter.

Due to lack of awareness, some families are considering the illness a regular ailment and are not seeking proper medical treatment.

Dodiyar urged the health department to immediately send medical teams, conduct surveys, organise health camps and ensure vaccination and treatment to prevent the disease from spreading further in the tribal region.