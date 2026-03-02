MP News: Man’s Body Found On Railway Tracks Hours After Wife’s Death | Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man’s body was found on railway tracks on Monday, just hours after his wife died in Damdama village under Harsud police station area in Khandwa district.

As per reports, the body of Phoolvatibai (35), wife of Ramprasad Kalam, was found in a village drain on Sunday evening. Police spotted a serious head injury, which confirmed that she was murdered.

Police later found out that Ramprasad had also been missing from the spot and started searching for him.

On Monday morning, police received information about a mutilated body lying on railway tracks. Upon reaching the spot, officers identified the deceased as Ramprasad. Villagers and family members confirmed his identity. Police said he appeared to have been run over by a train.

According to preliminary investigation, the couple had frequent disputes, reportedly over the woman’s alleged relationship with another person.

Police said Ramprasad was addicted to alcohol and allegedly assaulted his wife during an argument and later dumped her body in the drain. They suspect that he might have ended his life after killing Phoolvatibai.

Both bodies were sent for postmortem examination.