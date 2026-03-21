MP News: Man Crush In Thresher, Dies On Spot In Jhabua

MP News: Man Crushed In Thresher, Dies On Spot In Jhabua | Representative Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old labourer died on the spot after getting caught in a thresher machine in Chavrapada village under the Karwad police outpost limits in Jhabua district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Moolchand Verma, a resident of Madhopur tehsil in Sikar district of Rajasthan. He had come to the area for labour work and owned the thresher machine involved in the incident.

According to police, the accident occurred while Moolchand was extracting wheat in a farmer’s field. During the process, his body suddenly got entangled in the belt running at the rear of the machine.

The impact was so severe that he had no time to react or free himself. He sustained critical injuries and died instantly. The incident left villagers present at the site in shock.

On receiving information, Karwad outpost in-charge Prahlad Singh Chundawat, along with constable Vijendra Yadav and a police team, rushed to the spot. With the help of locals, the body was retrieved from the machine after considerable effort.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation. A preliminary inquest was conducted at the site and the body was sent to Petlawad Civil Hospital for post-mortem.