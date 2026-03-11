MP News: LPG Cylinders Get Costlier, Khargone Homemakers Feel the Pinch | File/ Representative image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The recent increase of Rs 60 in the price of domestic LPG cylinders has added to the financial burden on families already coping with rising inflation.

According to several homemakers in Khargone, the price hike has disrupted their monthly kitchen budgets, as the cost of vegetables, pulses and other essential food items continues to rise.

Consumers have raised concerns regarding the implementation of the new rates. According to several residents, local dealers already had stocks of cylinders purchased at the old price before the hike was announced. However, they claim that consumers are being charged the revised rates even for this existing stock.

Many residents believe that cylinders bought by agencies at the old price should be sold at the earlier rate rather than the increased price. They argued that charging a higher price for older stock places an additional burden on ordinary consumers.

Reena Bai, a local resident, said managing household expenses has become increasingly difficult due to the continuous increase in the prices of essential commodities.

Another resident, Kavita Patidar, questioned why prices were raised despite claims of sufficient supply. Sharda Bai also said a Rs 60-increase could significantly affect families that rely on a single cylinder for an entire month.