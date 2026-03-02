MP News: Locals Immerse In Holi Colours At Shri Ramola Temple

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional Phaag Utsav was celebrated with devotion at the ancient Shri Ramola Temple in Khachrod on Holi. Mahant Chetandas Bairagi said melodious hymns by local artists created a devotional atmosphere, inspiring devotees to dance.

Holi was played with colours, gulal and flowers and thandai was offered to the deity. Municipal council president Govind Bharava extended Holi greetings. After the celebration, devotees partook in food prasad. Several committee members and townspeople attended the event.

Women celebrate Phaag Utsav with colours

Alot: At the Anadi Kalpeshwar Mahadev Temple, the temple’s women’s group celebrated the Phaag utsav with devotion and joy. They applied gulal to Lord Shiva, danced on bhajans and played Holi with colors. Milk and ice cream were distributed. The festivities included drums, DJ music and traditional Phaag songs, spreading vibrant celebration across the temple.

DPS celebrates Phaag Utsav

Sanawad: Drishti Public School, Sanawad celebrated Phaag with vibrant enthusiasm. Festivities began with floral offerings to Goddess Saraswati and Lord Krishna. Students, staff and director Sunil Kumar Jain joined a flower Holi inspired by Barsana traditions. Folk artist Sanjay Mahajan performed Phaag songs, while a Radha-Krishna tableau added charm. The event concluded with Holi greetings and joyful celebrations.

Brahmin women celebrate Phaag Utsav

Bagh: The women’s wing of the Brahmin community celebrated the Phaag Utsav at Mamta Subhash Sharma’s residence. Dressed as Radha and Krishna, they danced to traditional Phalguna songs and played Holi with colours, gulal and flowers. Participants emphasised love, unity and harmony, highlighting the role of women in society. The event saw active involvement from Sapna, Jyoti Sanjay Sharma, Mamta Ram Sharma and others.

Narmada Brahmin community women celebrate Holi

Kasrawad: Women of the Narmada Brahmin community celebrated Holi with enthusiasm at Shri Jai Gajanan Complex in Srinagar Nagar Colony, near the residence of National Mahasabha president Rajesh Badole. The event featured devotional songs and cultural performances, with Lata Ashwin Joshi as Radha and Swati Naveen Barche as Lord Krishna. Women played Holi with flowers and gulal, spreading messages of love, unity and preservation of tradition.