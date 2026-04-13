MP News: Lifestyle Changes Spur Rise In Women's Health Issues | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Growing lifestyle-related health issues among women, including early menstruation, hormonal imbalances, and infertility, were highlighted during an awareness program organised by the Ratlam JITO Ladies Wing at the Press Club building.

Addressing participants, gynaecologist Dr Pratibha Dixit expressed concern over the declining age of menstruation. She noted that girls are now achieving puberty between nine and 11 years, compared to the earlier norm of 13–14 years. She attributed this shift to unhealthy diets, obesity, lack of physical activity, excessive screen time, stress and exposure to chemicals.

Dr Dixit said such changes often lead to hormonal disorders, including PCOD and PCOS, with symptoms such as irregular periods, weight gain, acne and hair-related issues. She stressed that timely diagnosis and lifestyle correction can help manage these conditions effectively.

Addressing infertility as a growing concern, she said delayed marriages, stress and hormonal imbalances are key factors and added that the issue affects both partners. Early medical consultation is crucial if conception does not occur within a year.

Dietitian Nishi Dixit suggested preventive care through a balanced diet, exercise, proper sleep and regular health check-ups. The programme saw active participation from women across the city.