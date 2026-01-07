 MP News: Leopard Found Dead In Manasa Forest Of Neemuch, Probe Ordered
A leopard was found dead in the Baisda area of Manasa forest range in Neemuch, prompting forest officials to order a probe. A forest offence case has been registered and NTCA guidelines followed. Post-mortem found no external injuries or poaching signs. The carcass was cremated in officials’ presence after documentation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a leopard was found dead in the Baisda area of the Manasa forest range, forest officials launched a probe into the incident on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday on forest land compartment number 391 under the Baisda beat of the Manasa forest range. A forest offence case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Prompt action was taken to secure the site in compliance with the guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)  and the Office of the Chief Wildlife Warden, Madhya Pradesh,. A squad of dogs was deployed to search the location.

The post-mortem examination of the leopard was conducted by wildlife veterinarians Dr Jeevan Nath and Dr Bhupesh Patidar. According to officials, all body parts of the leopard were found intact, and no evidence of poaching or external injury was detected.

article-image

The cremation of the carcass was carried out in the presence of the officials. Also, the process was documented through photography and videography.

The divisional forest officer Neemuch, tehsildar of Manasa, the sarpanch of gram panchayat Palasia, forest staff and others were present during the cremation.

