MP News: Kukshi MLA Surendra Singh Leads Protest At Police Station Over Youths’ Arrest

MP News: Kukshi MLA Leads Protest At Police Station Over Youths’ Arrest |

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed at the Kukshi police station as MLA Surendra Singh Honey Baghel arrived with over 200 villagers, demanding the release of two youths arrested during protests against a limestone project linked to Shree Cement.

The MLA and villagers gathered at the station, offering to surrender collectively in protest. Despite his request to be arrested along with the group, the police and administration declined. Officials, including SDOP Sunil Gupta and TI Rajesh Yadav, held discussions with Baghel to defuse the situation.

The dispute stems from a lease granted to the cement company for limestone exploration in villages of Kukshi tehsil. On February 19, when work began, villagers protested, allegedly pelting stones at police and administrative vehicles. Cases were subsequently registered, leading to the recent arrest of two youths.

Baghel accused the administration of siding with the company and ignoring the concerns of local farmers. He questioned how villagers would sustain their livelihoods if agricultural land was diverted for industrial use. Calling the issue a “matter of life and death,” he insisted the protests were justified.

The MLA also claimed that earlier assurances were given by district authorities that no work would proceed without villagers’ consent. However, he alleged that drilling preparations were initiated without notice, sparking unrest.

Baghel warned that if the arrested youths are not released soon, he and the villagers would intensify their protest by surrendering in large numbers, escalating pressure on the administration.