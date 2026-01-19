MP News: Kuan Residents Up In Arms Over Rampant Illegal Liquor Sale In Thikri

Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): More than 25 residents of Kuan village reached Tikri police station on Sunday night and submitted a memorandum to the station in charge, demanding strict action against the rampant sale of illegal liquor in the village.

Local residents expressed concern over the illegal trade of liquor, toddy and counterfeit alcohol that is spreading unchecked in villages and urban pockets under the Tikri police station area.

According to villagers, illicit liquor is reportedly available openly in several locations. They said that the raw materials used for manufacturing illicit liquor are easily available at local grocery shops, which encourage people to produce and sell spurious alcohol for higher profits.

Referring to the contaminated water crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura, villagers warned that a similar disaster could occur if authorities do not take appropriate action on time. They alleged that the easy availability of alcohol has led to an increase in addiction cases. Consequently, it gives rise to frequent fights, assaults, domestic violence and thefts in their region, the residents claimed.

Villagers demanded a joint action by the police and Excise department to curb illicit activities.