MP News: Kiosk Operator Dupes Widow Of ₹2 Lakhs, In Sardarpur | AI

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of fraud has been uncovered in Undeli village, where a kiosk operator allegedly stole Rs two lakh from a widow, Dhapubai. The amount was an ex gratia payment under the government’s Sambal Yojana following the death of her husband, Hiralal Bhuria.

When Dhapubai visited a Fino Payment Bank kiosk to check her balance, the operator, Rohit Ram, told her the money had not been credited.

Police said Rohit had linked his wife’s mobile number to Dhapubai’s account without her knowledge. He then used UPI to transfer the entire amount to other individuals, including Amar Singh and Kali.

The victim filed a complaint on March 2, alleging that Rohit and his associate, Shobharam Gamd, acted together to siphon off the funds.

Following an inquiry by the District Panchayat, the fraud was confirmed through bank records. Joshua Peter, CEO of Janpad Panchayat Sardarpur, has written to the manager of Fino Payment Bank in Dhar seeking immediate closure of Rohit’s kiosk to prevent further illegal activity.

Peter said a police case for fraud will be registered against the operator shortly to ensure justice for the beneficiary.