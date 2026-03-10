MP News: Khargone Declared Water Scarcity-Affected District | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district has been declared a water scarcity-affected area in view of the continuously falling groundwater levels, following orders issued by Collector Bhavya Mittal on Monday.

The declining groundwater levels could lead to a potential drinking water crisis during the upcoming summer season.

The decision was taken based on a report submitted by the Public Health Engineering department under the provisions of the Drinking Water Conservation Act, 1986. As per the order, the entire district, except the Narmada River, has been declared a water-scarce region.

The collector stated that ensuring adequate water supply for drinking, domestic use and daily needs remains the administration’s top priority. Instructions have been issued to preserve water across sources including rivers, ponds, wells and tubewells for public use.

According to the order, drilling of new borewells without permission from a competent authority is banned across the district till July 15, 2026. Only government departments will be allowed to dig borewells for drinking water arrangements, while others must obtain approval from the concerned sub-divisional officer (revenue).

The administration has also restricted the use of water from rivers and streams, except the Narmada, for irrigation and other purposes. Departments have been directed to install temporary shutters wherever required to prevent the flow of water.

The order has come into immediate effect, and violations will attract strict legal action. The collector has appealed to residents to use water responsibly and cooperate with the administration in conserving water.