MP News: Khandwa Man Turns Terrace Into Sparrow Haven | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): On World Sparrow Day, a Khandwa resident has emerged as a local inspiration for bird conservation through sustained individual efforts over the past 11 years.

Mukesh Kale, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, has transformed the terrace of his house into a green haven named Mann Bagiya, creating a safe habitat for sparrows and other bird species.

Spread across nearly 600 sq ft, the terrace garden houses more than 100 ornamental plants along with fruit-bearing trees and seasonal vegetables.

Kale began the initiative on a small scale with a few potted plants and gradually expanded it into a thriving ecosystem. As greenery increased, bird activity also grew. He installed specially designed feeders and ensured regular availability of food and water, encouraging the return of sparrows and other birds to the area.

He also practises composting using kitchen waste, promoting effective waste management and organic gardening. His family actively supports the initiative.

Amid rising urbanisation, pollution and habitat loss, sparrow populations have declined. Kale’s efforts have inspired neighbours to adopt similar practices and spread awareness about conservation. His initiative shows how small, consistent steps can support environmental protection and biodiversity preservation.

Residents join efforts to save sparrows

Social worker Alok Nayak, another resident of Khandwa, has been making wooden nest boxes by hand and distributing them among residents.

He emphasised community participation in saving the House Sparrow and encouraged people to install these boxes in their homes to provide safe nesting spaces. With increasing urbanisation and loss of natural habitats, such efforts are helping create a safer environment for birds.

Residents have begun adopting these practices, contributing to the gradual return of sparrows in some areas.