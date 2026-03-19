Indore News: Gudi Padwa, Navratri Fill City With Devotion, Colour

Gudi Padwa, Navratri Fill Indore with Devotion, Colour

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

The city witnessed a vibrant confluence of devotion and cultural fervour as two major Hindu festivals, Gudi Padwa and the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, were celebrated with enthusiasm and spiritual energy on Thursday.

Marking the Hindu New Year, a grand 51-foot-high Gudi, considered the tallest in the state, was installed at Chanakyapuri Square, becoming the centrepiece of the celebrations. Organised by the Vitthal Rukmini Sanstha, the event attracted a large gathering of devotees who welcomed the new year with rituals, prayers and cultural performances. Organisers said around 11,000 laddoos were distributed among attendees.

The ceremonial installation and worship of the Gudi were accompanied by traditional music and cultural presentations. A devotional group from Ujjain delivered a spiritual performance, adding to the festive atmosphere. Prominent public representatives, including Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Malini Gaur and BJP city president Sumit Mishra, were present. They extended greetings for Vikram Samvat 2083 and encouraged citizens to work towards prosperity and national development.

At the same time, Chaitra Navratri commenced with ritualistic Kalash Sthapana performed during the sacred muhurat across temples in the city. Devotees thronged prominent temples such as Bijasan Mata Temple, Annapurna Temple, Harsiddhi Temple and Khajrana Kalika Dham, where elaborate decorations and rituals marked the beginning of the nine-day festival.

Priests highlighted a rare astronomical alignment this year, stating that Navratri began under the influence of Amavasya after nearly 72 years, making the occasion especially significant. Rituals such as yagya, havan and Shatchandi Mahayagya were initiated, with devotees offering prayers for peace, prosperity and well-being.

Religious scholars said Chaitra Navratri represents spiritual awakening and harmony with nature. The festival culminates in Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Ram and symbolising the balance between energy and righteousness. The dual celebrations filled the city with devotion, unity and cultural pride.