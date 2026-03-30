MP News: Kavach Safety System Launched On Nagda-Godhra Rail Section In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The indigenous Automatic Train Protection system, Kavach, was launched on the Nagda-Godhra section of the Delhi-Mumbai high-density corridor on Monday, with Divisional Railway Manager Ashwani Kumar flagging off a Kavach-equipped locomotive from the Ratlam division.

With this, the Nagda-Godhra section has become the first railway stretch in the Ratlam division to be fully equipped with the advanced safety system.

Officials said the move is part of Indian Railways’ efforts to achieve zero accidents by reducing human error and ensuring real-time safety.

The Kavach-equipped section spans 224 route kilometres, including 154 kilometres under the Ratlam division and 70 kilometres under the Vadodara division. Infrastructure such as towers, station units, optical fibre cables and RFID tags has been installed to support the system.

Railway officials said the system underwent extensive testing, including over 9,000 kilometres of passenger trials, before commissioning.

The remaining stretch is expected to be covered within the next three months, further improving operational efficiency and passenger safety on the busy Delhi-Mumbai route.

SP conducts night patrol check In Ratlam

SP Amit Kumar conducted a surprise inspection of night patrol arrangements across the city late on Sunday night to strengthen law and order and ensure effective surveillance.

The inspection covered all four police station areas, where the presence and functioning of patrolling personnel were reviewed and necessary directions issued.

The SP directed officers to remain alert, check suspicious persons regularly and maintain strict vigil on anti-social elements while continuing patrol duties. He also ordered action against individuals found loitering without purpose at night.

During the inspection, one patrolling officer found negligent in duty was fined Rs 2,000 and asked to submit an explanation. Alert guards were commended with appreciation entries in their service records.

Meanwhile, acting on the SP’s instructions, Sarwan police, with assistance from the cyber cell and the Central Equipment Identity Register portal, recovered eight missing Android mobile phones worth Rs 1.38 lakh from Ratlam and Banswara in Rajasthan and returned them to their owners.