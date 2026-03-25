MP News: Kasrawad's PM SHRI Expands Curriculum And Facilities For Holistic Student Development |

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): After being accorded PM SHRI status in 2025, PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Kasrawad has been working towards the holistic academic development of its students.

From the academic session 2026-27, an additional section will be introduced for Classes 1 to 5. Along with the Science stream, the Commerce stream will also be introduced in Class 11. Admissions to Class 11 will be granted after the declaration of Class 10 Board Examination results.

Admissions to Class 1 will be conducted through an online process for 80 students. Additionally, 40 students will be admitted to each of Classes 3 to 5 through an offline process.

Keeping in view the overall development of children, a children’s park has been developed within the school campus.

Under the Bagless Day initiative, students are regularly engaged in activities such as pottery, crafting useful items from bamboo, and learning about safety measures and maintenance of electrical equipment. An herbal garden has also been established on campus to help students understand the importance of the environment and medicinal plants.

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To promote the empowerment of girls, self-defence training programmes are also being organised in the school.