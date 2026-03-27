MP News: Karadiya Sub-Health Centre In Alot Opens After Hunger Strike Threat |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The Karadiya sub-health centre was inaugurated on Friday after Janpad member representative Karan Singh Rathore issued a firm ultimatum.

Rathore had warned 10 days earlier that he would launch a hunger strike on Saturday if the facility did not become operational within the stipulated time.

As part of a broader administrative initiative to strengthen rural healthcare infrastructure, seven fully equipped sub-health centre buildings were constructed in the Alot block in September 2025.

However, despite the completion of the buildings, the sub-health centres in Karadiya, Khajuri, and Dewada villages remained non-operational due to a lack of facilities. Residents of Karadiya were consequently compelled to travel long distances to Alot or Tal to access medical care.

Rathore made repeated representations to the administration over the prolonged delay in providing medical facilities, but received only assurances without any concrete action.

He subsequently issued a final warning, declaring that he, along with local residents, would stage a hunger strike outside the SDM's office on March 28.

The administration responded promptly to the ultimatum and inaugurated the Karadiya sub-health centre ahead of the deadline. Locals praised Rathore for his persistent efforts in securing healthcare services for residents of Karadiya and the surrounding region.