MP News: JICA Experts Laud MP Transco Power Projects In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A team from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited the Pithampur industrial area in Dhar district on Sunday to review the progress of power projects operated by MP Transco.

The two-member team consisted of Hisae Takahashi and Kunal Gupta. They assessed the progress of construction work funded by JICA.

The team reviewed a 315 MVA power transformer installed at the 400 kV substation in Pithampur. MP Transco told the JICA team that the transformer has made power supply more stable and reliable for factories in the area.

Hisae visited local industrial units to see the real impact on the ground. She met factory workers and owners to get direct feedback.

SRF Limited shared that power supply has improved since the transformer started working. The company said they now plan to increase their power load to 15 MVA and start two new production units.

The JICA team praised MP Transco and said the projects are helping farmers, homes and industries in Dhar district.

Senior MP Transco officers including Neelam Khanna, Jayesh Chopra and Anishkant Dubey were present during the visit.