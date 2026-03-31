MP News: Jhabua Declared Water Scarcity-Affected Area | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and District Magistrate Neha Meena declared all urban and rural areas of Jhabua district as water scarcity-affected zones due to the continuous decline in groundwater levels and the possibility of a drinking water crisis during the summer season.

The order has been issued under the Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Preservation Act, 1986, and its amended provisions. Under Section 6(1) of the Act, drilling of new borewells has been completely banned across the district. The order will remain effective until June 30, 2026, or until the onset of the monsoon, if rainfall is delayed.

As per the directive, no individual will be allowed to use water from public drinking sources for irrigation, industrial or other purposes without prior permission. Authorities may temporarily acquire water sources to ensure drinking water supply to residents.

Officials said violations of the order will invite strict legal action, including imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to Rs 2,000, or both.

Water conservation drive gains momentum

Jhabua:The Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan has turned water conservation into a community movement across rural areas.

So far, desilting work has been carried out in 85 gram panchayats, with farmers removing 425 tractor-trolleys of soil and using it to improve farm fertility. The Water Resources Department has begun cleaning six ponds and repairing structures at two locations, while the Forest Department has started construction of water conservation structures, including ponds, stop dams and check dams.

To strengthen awareness, seminars, wall writings and community activities have been organised across several locations. The Revenue Department has recorded 1,188 water structures in official records to ensure their long-term protection. Officials have urged residents to actively participate and support the campaign to secure sustainable water resources for the future.