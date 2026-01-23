MP News: Jaundice Cases Under Control In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Following multiple reports of jaundice in the Chander Marg and Moti Mahal areas of Mhow, district administration, health, and cantonment teams conducted a detailed inspection of the affected neighborhoods.

So far, 25 children have been affected, of whom 8–10 are currently undergoing treatment at the Red Cross Hospital and private hospitals.

Officials present during the inspection included Additional Collector Rinkesh Vaishya, Cantonment Executive Officer Vikas Kumar, District Health Officer Dr Madhav Hashmi, and SDM Rakesh Parmar. Residents were advised to consume only boiled water and strictly follow hygiene precautions. Water samples from the affected areas have been collected for testing, and the results are awaited.

While Cantonment CEO Vikas Kumar stated that the Narmada water supply is safe, residents alleged contamination due to leaks in drinking water pipelines located close to sewage lines. Officials said the problem is likely to persist until encroachments over drains are removed and damaged water pipelines are repaired, and assured that action will be taken soon.

District Collector Shivam Verma visited the area and interacted with affected families. He said health teams are conducting door-to-door surveys and confirmed that the situation is under control. Further action will be taken based on recommendations from the health department.

MLA Usha Thakur also visited the affected areas along with Collector Verma and instructed health teams to continue close monitoring and ensure the distribution of medicines. Residents reiterated concerns about sewage mixing with drinking water due to encroachments and damaged pipelines. Authorities assured corrective measures and emphasized that treatment of affected children remains a top priority.

A review meeting was held at the local Dak Bungalow, where officials discussed immediate interventions and long-term preventive measures. Health teams will continue surveillance, ensure prompt medical assistance, and take steps to contain the outbreak while addressing water safety and sanitation issues in the area.

The survey begins in Patti Bazaar area

Following reports of stomach infections in the Patti Bazaar area, Collector Shivam Verma ordered the deployment of 12 survey teams, which inspected over 80 households by evening. The area has an estimated population of around 2,500. Two temporary hospitals have been set up to treat affected residents.

During the survey, 12 suspected patients were identified and are currently undergoing treatment. So far, eight patients have been admitted, while two have recovered and been discharged. Collector Verma and Chief Medical & Health Officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani are continuously monitoring the situation.

Blood and water samples are being collected for laboratory testing. Treatment is being carried out under the guidance of paediatric and gastroenterology specialists, with support from the medical college’s community medicine department.

Residents have been advised to drink boiled water and avoid outside food and cut fruits. ORS, glucose, zinc, and chlorine tablets are being distributed, and two ambulances remain on standby in the area.