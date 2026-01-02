MP News: Irked Over Irregular Water Supply, Farmers Threaten Indefinite Strike In Bhikangaon | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers from eight villages of Bhikangaon in Khargone district threatened to go on an indefinite strike if irrigation water from the Binjalwada project is not released by January 5.

Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh, on Friday, organised a meeting at Krishi Upaj Mandi and later submitted a memorandum to the SDM. The organisation demanded immediate water release, transparent cotton procurement and timely compensation of soybean crop.

As per reports, the delay in the implementation of the project and intermittent water supply has put Rabi crops, including wheat and gram, at risk of drying up. Affected villages include Aman Khedi, Temla, Palasi, Pipliya, Chikalwas, Shivna-Kewati river pond, Mohan Khedi and Jamnya.

According to farmers, the water, once released, is frequently stopped for repairs. They also raised concerns about CCI cotton procurement and claimed that due to rejected consignments and weighing irregularities, they are facing financial losses. Their plight is further aggravated by non-payment of compensation due to soyabean crop loss in Bhikangaon and Jhirniya.

The memorandum was submitted by leaders including president Hosilal Yadav, Shivpal Chauhan, Nana Patwaria and Lakhan Patel. The federation warned that failure to address these demands will trigger an indefinite protest in front of the SDM office.