MP News: Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India Honours Women CAs In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Ratlam Branch, organised a programme to honour women chartered accountants (CA), recognising their valuable contribution to the profession and society.

District collector Misha Singh attended the event as chief guest. All women CAs were felicitated with saplings.

Collector Misha stressed women’s empowerment, leadership abilities and their growing role in society and administration. She said, “Women are demonstrating strong leadership both within families and in public life.” She encouraged everyone to adopt a balanced lifestyle, practice regular exercise and maintain mental well-being.

Branch president Akash Mittal and secretary Yash Jain said the initiative aims to promote and appreciate women’s role in CA field.

ODOP summit to boost Ratlam Namkeen

Ratlam: A one-day “MP ODOP Pragati Summit 2026” will be held in Ratlam on Sunday to boost growth and expand the market reach of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the district, particularly those associated with the food processing and Namkeen industries.

The summit is being organised under the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, with MSME Cabinet Minister Chaitanya Kashyap set to preside as the chief guest.

The event aims to position Ratlam’s renowned Namkeen and food products on national and international platforms, while facilitating linkages between local businesses and major brands as well as organised markets.

Experts from diverse sectors, including packaging, logistics, e-commerce, branding, food quality and legal affairs, will share insights with participants.

Key sessions will focus on promoting ODOP products, exploring export opportunities, adopting new technologies, enhancing packaging standards and registering Geographical Indication (GI) tags for Namkeen products.