MP News: Incomplete Road Work Trigger Angers Among Awari Mata Devotees In Jeeran

Jeeran (Madhya Pradesh): Incomplete road construction between Chitakheda and the Rajasthan border has triggered anger among villagers in Jeeran, raising concerns ahead of the annual fair at the Awari Mata Temple.

The 3.6km road project, being constructed at a cost of about Rs4 crore, remains unfinished despite directions from district authorities. Locals say the road, which connects Chitakheda to the temple, is still dug up at several places with sharp gravel scattered across the stretch, making it difficult even for pedestrians.

Every year during Chaitra Navratri, nearly 40,000 to 50,000 devotees visit the Awari Mata temple fair. With the fair scheduled to begin on March 19, villagers fear the unfinished road could pose serious difficulties for pilgrims, many of whom walk barefoot to the shrine.

Earlier, the temple committee submitted a memorandum to District Collector Himanshu Chandra. Following this, SDM Sanjeev Sahu directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to make the road motorable before the fair.

However, residents alleged little progress on the ground. Responding to the concerns, PWD SDO Neha Rathore said most of the work has been completed and asphalt laying will begin soon, ensuring the road will be ready before the fair.