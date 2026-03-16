Indore News: All Gas Agencies Remain Open On Sunday; Over 24,000 LPG Cylinders Delivered To Consumers | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant relief to consumers, all LPG gas agencies across Indore district remained operational on Sunday. Despite the weekly holiday, agencies continued functioning to ensure uninterrupted supply and home delivery of domestic LPG cylinders to consumers.

According to district officials, a record 24,450 domestic LPG cylinders were delivered to consumers in a single day, providing major relief to households amid concerns over gas availability.

Officials from major oil marketing companies, including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation, played a key role in ensuring smooth implementation of the arrangement. Representatives including sales officer Aditi Vaishnav, RK Singh, Shweta Mishra, Anjali Pandey, and Bharat Bhushan coordinated with local distributors to ensure adequate supply of LPG cylinders from the plants to the district’s 106 gas agencies.

Following the Collector’s instructions, all gas agencies opened their offices at 9 am, addressed consumer grievances, registered refill bookings and carried out large-scale home deliveries through distribution vehicles across the city.

District Supply Controller ML Maru informed that officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department were deployed in the field from the morning to inspect gas agencies, monitor supply operations, and resolve consumer issues on the spot to ensure smooth delivery.

Officials said the Sunday distribution drive helped clear a large number of pending bookings, benefiting thousands of households across the district.

The district administration has assured consumers that LPG cylinders will continue to be delivered within three days of booking in the coming days. Authorities also confirmed that sufficient stock of domestic LPG cylinders is currently available at all gas agencies, with regular supply being received from the plants.

The administration has also appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours regarding gas shortages, stating that adequate stock is available and every consumer will receive LPG cylinders according to their booking within the stipulated time.