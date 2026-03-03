MP News: In Bhil Community’s ‘Gal’ Ritual, Faith Meets Tradition On Dhulendi | FP Photo

Pitol (Madhya Pradesh): As the country gets together to celebrate Holi, a unique tradition of faith comes alive in the tribal villages of Jhabua. On Dhulendi, the Bhil community observes the centuries-old Gal tradition.

According to the ritual, when a person’s mannat (wish) is fulfilled, they are tied to a wooden structure which is then rotated in the air at a height of nearly 20 to 30 feet.

At a prominent place in the village, a tall wooden pole is installed. At its base, rituals and prayers are performed according to tradition. The sacred spot is known as the “Gal,” where the Gal Devta is worshipped. Devotees first offer prayers and seek blessings, after which the ritual begins.

A horizontal wooden beam or bamboo is fixed at the top of the pole. The devotee whose wish has been fulfilled is known as a mannatdhari, and in the local language he is called a“Laada.” They are securely tied with cloth and ropes and are positioned upside down.

People standing below rotate the structure, allowing the Laada to move in circular motion at a height of nearly 30 feet. The act is seen by the community as the fulfillment of a promise made in faith.

Preparations for the Gal ritual begins a week before Holi, during the traditional Bhagoria fairs held across Jhabua district. Several mannatdhari attend these fairs while observing religious discipline.

Pitol is considered an important centre of this tradition, where more than two dozen nearby villages assemble at one place. The atmosphere resembles a fair, with temporary shops, swings and rides, and large numbers of people arriving to witness the ritual.

Dhar's ancient Galchul Fair honours tribal vows

The traditional Galchul fair was observed across rural areas of Dhar district on Tuesday, with celebrations taking place at approximately 100 locations. The fair concludes on the day of Holi.

The Galchul ritual involves devotees being hung upside down from a wooden pole and carried around, as fulfilment of a sacred vow. Participants also walk barefoot across burning embers as an act of devotion. Tribal resident Ram Singh said that he had vowed to walk on hot embers and swing on the wooden pole for three consecutive years upon fulfilment of a personal wish.

One family shared that they have been observing the ritual for 50 years, following the avoidance of a family crisis and have continued the practice across generations. The tradition, rooted in deep tribal faith, has been observed in the region for hundreds of years. Entire families participate collectively once a vow is fulfilled.

Gal Chool festival celebrated

Sardarpur: Festive spirit marked the Bhagoria Festival celebrations in Bhopawar village on Holi, with large crowds gathering from nearby areas. Youths danced to the beats of traditional madal drums and flutes, while devotees performed rituals.

Male devotees dressed in white and red climbed a 51-foot Gal to fulfil vows, and women walked barefoot on burning embers, marking the Chool festival. Shops, food stalls and traditional processions added to the fair’s vibrancy. The gram panchayat made special arrangements for the event, ensuring smooth conduct of the celebrations.