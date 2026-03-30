MP News: Illegal Coal Depot On Farmland Sparks Revenue Scam Probe In Namli | Representative Image

Namli (Madhya Pradesh): A major revenue scam has surfaced in the Namli Municipal Council area of Ratlam district, where a coal depot and container yard were allegedly operated illegally on 45 bighas of agricultural land by Inland Container Depot Pvt Ltd, owned by a man named Ajay Agarwal.

The operations reportedly continued for years without valid permits, land-use conversion or a trade licence, resulting in losses of crores of rupees to the government in taxes and levies.

Investigations revealed that the land was officially recorded as agricultural but was used as a commercial coal depot and container parking yard. No Coal Storage Cess, GST, Entry Tax or municipal tax was collected. Hundreds of trucks and containers regularly used the premises, but terminal tax collection remained nil. Records at the council were found to be missing or allegedly forged.

The matter escalated after district collector Misha Singh reprimanded local officials. Following this, SDM Vivek Sonkar and tehsildar Sandeep Inve recently conducted a late-night raid at the council office and seized documents from CMO Nasir Ali. A surprise inspection of the coal depot was also carried out, where large heaps of coal and multiple containers were found.

A complaint was submitted to the Lokayukta, which is probing alleged land mutation fraud, evasion of fees and possible collusion between officials and public representatives. FIRs and arrests may follow if the allegations are confirmed.

Local residents have expressed anger, questioning why small shopkeepers face immediate action while large illegal operations continue unchecked for years.