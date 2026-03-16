MP News: High Court Reviews Bhojshala Survey, Schedules Final Hearing | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A significant development took place in the ongoing legal proceedings related to the Bhojshala site in Dhar during a hearing before the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday.

The case pertains to a petition filed in 2022 by Hindu Front for Justice seeking directions regarding the historical and religious status of the site.

Following the petition, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted an extensive 98-day survey of the Bhojshala premises. After completing the exercise, the ASI submitted a detailed 2,189-page survey report before the court.

The court subsequently invited suggestions and objections from all concerned parties regarding the findings of the report.

During the hearing on Monday, petitioner Ashish Goyal was present in person, while advocates Vishnu Shankar Jain and Vinay Joshi argued the case on behalf of the petitioners.

The court observed that the judges would personally conduct an inspection of the Bhojshala site to better understand the matter. Additionally, all parties have been granted one more opportunity to submit their objections and suggestions regarding the ASI report. The court has scheduled the next stage of the proceedings for final arguments on April 2.