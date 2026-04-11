MP News: High Court Restores Financial Powers Of Jaora Municipality President | FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore High Court has passed a major order on Friday restoring the financial powers of Jaora Municipality president Anam Yusuf Kadpa, bringing relief not just to Jaora but to municipal bodies across the state.

Earlier, the court had imposed an interim stay on Kadpa's financial powers on a petition filed by Rumkan Rajesh Dhakad, which had caused concern among presidents and vice-presidents of municipal bodies across the state. However, the court has now revoked this interim relief, automatically lifting the stay on the municipality president's financial powers.

The court observed that the petitioner approached it in 2026, nearly three years after the municipal elections took place in 2022-23. Advocates representing the state and respondents argued that the petition was filed with an unreasonable delay, no election petition had been filed and seeking relief based on another case's order was legally unjustified. The court accepted these arguments and cancelled the interim relief.

With this order, stalled administrative work in Jaora is expected to move again. The court also sent a clear message that delays in seeking justice will not be rewarded and that writ petitions cannot be used to cover up deliberate delays.

Relief for Pipalrawan council president

Pipalrawan: Pipalrawan council president Kavita Sharma secured relief after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court lifted the suspension on the financial powers of the president and vice-president of the council in Sonkatch tehsil.

The financial powers had been suspended on March 20, following a petition claiming that the official Gazette notification regarding their election had not been issued. Sharma challenged the order in the High Court, which set aside the suspension.

Supporters celebrated the decision with fireworks at Itwariya Market.

Addressing residents, Sharma said attempts were made to block her financial powers, but the truth prevailed. She said she would use her powers with honesty and ensure there is no lapse in the town’s development. Vice-President Rajendra Nahar, councillors, aldermen and BJP workers were present.