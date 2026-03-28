MP News: High Court Judges Inspect Bhojshala Ahead Of April 2 Hearing In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two Madhya Pradesh High Court judges inspected the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar on Saturday ahead of a hearing on April 2 related to the disputed 11th-century structure.

While Hindus consider it a temple of Vagadevi (Saraswati), the Muslim community refers to it as the Kamal Maula Mosque. Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi of the Indore bench reached the site at around 1:50 pm and left at 2:45 pm, an official said.

They were accompanied by Collector Priyank Mishra and SP Mayank Awasthi. Amid tight security, the judges examined various parts of the structure, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India and gathered information about its architecture and history.

They also inspected pillars and inscriptions, the official added. The judges had said on March 16 that they would visit the site, petitioner Ashish Goyal told PTI.

“Senior district administration and ASI officials facilitated the visit. The judges had directed during the March 16 hearing that no petitioner should be present at the site during their visit, so we did not go,” Goyal said.