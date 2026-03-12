MP News: Health Awareness, Modern Agriculture Key To Tribal Development, Says Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): “Integrating health awareness and modern agricultural practices is vital for the development of tribal areas,” Governor Mangubhai Patel said while addressing the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Awareness and Agricultural Equipment and Seed Distribution Programme here on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, the Governor stressed the importance of early detection and treatment of genetic diseases such as sickle cell anaemia along with promoting modern farming practices among tribal communities.

The programme aimed to increase awareness about sickle cell anaemia, particularly among tribal populations, and encourage timely testing and treatment.

Patel informed that the National Mission for the Elimination of Sickle Cell Anaemia was launched on Nov 21, 2021, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent and treat the disease. In the first phase of the mission, work began as a pilot project in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts.

The Governor said initiatives such as modern irrigation systems, horticulture development and adoption of farm machinery help increase productivity and income, particularly for women farmers.

He noted that 857415 individuals aged 0 to 40 in Jhabua have been screened under the mission, identifying 1787 patients who are receiving treatment. More than one crore tests have been conducted across the state, and digital UID cards have been issued to more than 10 million individuals.

During the programme, the Governor interacted with sickle cell patients and encouraged them to undergo regular check-ups. Beneficiaries received health cards, agricultural kits and grants under various schemes.

He also virtually inaugurated the Integrated Agriculture System Unit and Seed Warehouse at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Alirajpur.

Cabinet Minister Nirmala Bhuria highlighted the vital role of women in the agricultural sector in the district and said women are working with dedication in farming activities.

AK Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, Gwalior, said the Krishi Vigyan Kendra has been operating in the district for 42 years and has been connecting farmers with modern agricultural techniques. He added that efforts are being made to promote natural farming, develop horticulture and produce high-quality seeds to increase farmers’ income.

Among those present were Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria, MP Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan, former MP Guman Singh Damor, Collector Neha Meena and SP Shivdayal Singh.

The Governor emphasised that coordinated efforts in health, agriculture and women’s empowerment are essential for improving tribal livelihoods and overall socio-economic development.