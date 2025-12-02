 MP news: HC Orders Removal Of One Side Of BRTS Within 15 Days
MP news: HC Orders Removal Of One Side Of BRTS Within 15 Days

A division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi was hearing a petition filed by Rajlaxmi Foundation. The court was informed that despite previous orders in February 2025 directing the removal of the corridor, the authorities had taken nearly nine months with little visible progress.

Tuesday, December 02, 2025
MP news: HC Orders Removal Of One Side Of BRTS Within 15 Days

Indore (Madhya pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday ordered the removal of one side of the BRTS corridor in Indore within 15 days and formed a five-member committee of lawyers to monitor the work and submit a progress report before next hearing scheduled for December 16.

A division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi was hearing a petition filed by Rajlaxmi Foundation. The court was informed that despite previous orders in February 2025 directing the removal of the corridor, the authorities had taken nearly nine months with little visible progress.

During the proceedings, both Indore collector and Indore municipal commissioner appeared in compliance with an earlier direction issued on November 26.

The court was informed that IMC has finalised an agency and signed a contract on November 7 for dismantling BRTS infrastructure within three months.

The municipal commissioner assured the court that one side of the corridor would be dismantled within 15 days. The bench then adjourned the matter for the same period to allow submission of a compliance report.

To ensure transparency, HC constituted a monitoring committee headed by senior advocate Girish Patvardhan with advocates NS Bhati, Kaustubh Pathak, Ajay Raj Gupta, Pradyumna Kibe and Jay Sharma as members.

Top officials summoned again

The court ordered Indore collector, Indore municipal commissioner and DCP (Traffic) to remain present during the next hearing, scheduled for December 16.

Court also flags other civic concerns

Besides BRTS issue, the court also took note of illegal religious structures encroaching on roads and public spaces, noise pollution from loudspeakers beyond permitted hours and decibel limits and hazardous traffic conditions due to a lack of police deployment at major intersections.

Petitioners were directed to categorise their grievances under these topics so that proper replies could be sought from the authorities.

