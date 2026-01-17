 MP News: Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak; Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Visits Manasa, Meets Affected Families In Neemuch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak; Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Visits Manasa, Meets Affected Families In Neemuch

MP News: Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak; Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Visits Manasa, Meets Affected Families In Neemuch

The Deputy CM said that two patients, who were earlier on ventilator support, have been removed and are now recovering. Fourteen patients are showing improvement. A special ward has been opened at Manasa hospital with an advanced life support ambulance and specialist doctors conducting screenings, he added.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A day after cases linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Manasa reached 17, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla visited the town in Neemuch on Saturday to assess the ground situation and meet the affected families.

So far, two GBS-linked deaths, both minors, have been reported from Manasa.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
article-image

The Deputy CM, who also holds the health portfolio, convened an emergency meeting with district  and health department officials to discuss the disease’s spread, treatment options and prevention strategies.

Shukla met families of the deceased children, offered condolences and promised full government support. He announced that the state will pay all treatment costs for affected patients.

FPJ Shorts
Aamir Khan On Participating In Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, 'Meri Beti Ne Mujhe Force Kiya' - Watch Video
Aamir Khan On Participating In Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, 'Meri Beti Ne Mujhe Force Kiya' - Watch Video
Types Of Medals You Will Get After Finishing TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026
Types Of Medals You Will Get After Finishing TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: From Suburbs To SoBo, Local Trains & Metro Ensure Smooth Early Morning Commmute For Participants
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: From Suburbs To SoBo, Local Trains & Metro Ensure Smooth Early Morning Commmute For Participants
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Aamir Khan's Kids Junaid & Ira Travel In Local Train; Ek Din Actor Completes His 10 KM Run
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Aamir Khan's Kids Junaid & Ira Travel In Local Train; Ek Din Actor Completes His 10 KM Run

The Deputy CM said that two patients, who were earlier on ventilator support, have been removed and are now recovering. Fourteen patients are showing improvement. A special ward has been opened at Manasa hospital with an advanced life support ambulance and specialist doctors conducting screenings, he added.

Health teams are going door-to-door checking to screen potential cases. People showing symptoms like weakness in ,limbs, tingling and severe pain are being sent to hospitals immediately. Some patients are receiving treatment at hospitals in Udaipur and Ahmedabad.

The GBS outbreak in Manasa comes shortly after a water contamination crisis resulted in multiple deaths in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area. 

Ujjain Commissioner Ashish Singh has also set up camp in Manasa, with special teams from Bhopal and Ujjain keeping an eye on the situation. The exact cause of the disease’s spread is still unknown and experts are still investigating.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tome And Plume: Bhopal’s Princess Dark-Red Rose Second To None
Tome And Plume: Bhopal’s Princess Dark-Red Rose Second To None
MP News: Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak; Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Visits Manasa, Meets Affected...
MP News: Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak; Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Visits Manasa, Meets Affected...
Indore News: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Launches Digital Life Certificate Service
Indore News: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Launches Digital Life Certificate Service
Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Sycophancy fails, Sagar politics, MP in Mumbai civic polls,...
Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Sycophancy fails, Sagar politics, MP in Mumbai civic polls,...
Indore News: Divisional Officers To Monitor ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Drive
Indore News: Divisional Officers To Monitor ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Drive