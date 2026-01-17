MP News: Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak; Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Visits Manasa, Meets Affected Families In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A day after cases linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Manasa reached 17, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla visited the town in Neemuch on Saturday to assess the ground situation and meet the affected families.

So far, two GBS-linked deaths, both minors, have been reported from Manasa.

The Deputy CM, who also holds the health portfolio, convened an emergency meeting with district and health department officials to discuss the disease’s spread, treatment options and prevention strategies.

Shukla met families of the deceased children, offered condolences and promised full government support. He announced that the state will pay all treatment costs for affected patients.

The Deputy CM said that two patients, who were earlier on ventilator support, have been removed and are now recovering. Fourteen patients are showing improvement. A special ward has been opened at Manasa hospital with an advanced life support ambulance and specialist doctors conducting screenings, he added.

Health teams are going door-to-door checking to screen potential cases. People showing symptoms like weakness in ,limbs, tingling and severe pain are being sent to hospitals immediately. Some patients are receiving treatment at hospitals in Udaipur and Ahmedabad.

The GBS outbreak in Manasa comes shortly after a water contamination crisis resulted in multiple deaths in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area.

Ujjain Commissioner Ashish Singh has also set up camp in Manasa, with special teams from Bhopal and Ujjain keeping an eye on the situation. The exact cause of the disease’s spread is still unknown and experts are still investigating.