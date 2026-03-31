MP News: Gram Procurement Begins In Bhikangaon With Total Of 2,600 Farmers Registered

MP News: Gram Procurement Begins In Bhikangaon With A Total Of 2,600 Farmers Registered | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The marketing society began procurement of gram on Tuesday, with a total of 2,600 farmers registered for the process so far.

On the first day, 40 quintals of gram were brought to the centre by Shivkaran, son of Harikaran, a farmer from Machhalgaon village.

BJP district president Nanda Brahmane, Tehsildar Ravindra Chauhan, Agriculture Department official Ramlal More, mandal president Dharmendra Tanwar, Dulichand Banke, Deepak Thakur, Raghuveer Singh Ginare, Tarachand Dhangar, Nakul Kapse, manager Kamal Yadav, Dharmendra Pawar, Arvind Yadav and others were present.

Different rules raise concerns

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh State Youth Corps convenor Shyam Singh Pawar questioned the system, saying different procurement rules are being followed across the state. In Khandwa district, procurement is carried out from warehouses, while in Khargone district it is conducted in the market.

He said this forces the government to incur additional transportation and porterage costs from the market to warehouses, which is not appropriate.

Farmers fear difficulties amid arrivals

Nitesh Singh Maurya, district media in-charge of the Kisan Sangh, said maize, wheat and gram are currently arriving in the market at the same time, which may create difficulties for farmers in selling their produce.

He demanded that the procurement centre be shifted from the market to a warehouse, warning that the Kisan Sangh will stage a protest if the demand is not met.

Staff shortage may disrupt system

Due to staff shortages at the marketing society, wheat procurement was not permitted this season. With gram procurement now taking place in the open market, arrangements may be affected.

Officials said night-time security will require watchmen and additional staff, further increasing the society’s expenses.