MP News: Four Queues To Manage Navratri Rush At Baglamukhi Temple In Nalkheda | FP Photo

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Arrangements will be made to accommodate four separate queues of people at the famous Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda in Agar Malwa district, for the convenience of devotees during the upcoming festival of Chaitra Navratri.

The decision was taken during a meeting of temple priests, officials, local representatives and media persons on Saturday.

Officials announced that instead of a single queue, four separate queues will be arranged to manage the large number of devotees expected during the festival. The administration also clarified that only registered priests will be allowed to perform hawan rituals at the temple premises.

Devotees wishing to perform hawan will have to register using their Aadhaar details, and any violation of the rule will invite administrative action.

Tehsildar Priyank Srivastava briefed the participants about arrangements including barricading, parking, footwear stands, lighting, drinking water, security and sanitation from Pilwas junction to Lakhundar bridge.

Authorities also issued instructions to operators of private yagya halls, directing them to ensure proper safety arrangements for devotees. Officials said fire extinguishers and adequate water facilities must be available at these places to prevent any mishaps during rituals.

They warned that if any incident involving devotees is reported or safety norms are violated, strict action will be taken and an FIR may be registered against the concerned operators.