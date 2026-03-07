Indore News: City Gears Up For Date With Colours, Culture | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is gearing up to drench in the colours of joy on the occasion of Rangapanchami on Sunday. Various organisations will take out colourful Gers along designated routes in the city.

The district administration and police have made it clear that strict action will be taken against those creating disturbances during the Ger, and DJs will be banned.

This was stated at a meeting held at the collector's office on Friday. Collector Shivam Verma reviewed the preparations being made for the Gers with organizers. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, DCP Anand Kaladgi, ADM Roshan Rai and officials from the district administration, police and other departments were present.

Officials informed the meeting that preparations for the Ger event are in the final stages. The procession will take place along traditionally designated routes in the city. Organisations such as Tori Corner, Maral Club and Sangam Corner will take out Gers along with the Radha-Krishna Phag Yatra. Organisers also provided detailed information regarding the arrangements.

Collector Shivam Verma instructed organisers to conduct their Gers in the prescribed order and at the designated time, while strictly maintaining punctuality and discipline. He said organisers must ensure that no disturbance occurs and that complete decorum is maintained. No unwanted materials should be used or thrown at participants.

Verma urged everyone to work together to further enhance the city s long-standing Ger tradition and to follow the provisions of the Noise Pollution Control Act during the event. Obscene and vulgar songs must not be played. Organisers have also been instructed to use only permitted vehicles with licensed drivers and ensure that drivers are not under the influence of intoxicants. Special attention should also be paid to vehicle fitness.

Drones to strict vigil

DCP Anand Kaladgi said special surveillance will be maintained during the event. All welcome platforms will be set up on one side of the road as part of the arrangements.

Kaladgi said anyone creating a disturbance during the Gair will face strict action. Action will also be taken against anti-social elements found carrying weapons.

Tight security arrangements will be in place during the Gair. Continuous monitoring will be carried out through drones, CCTV and video cameras. For security purposes, the entire Gair route will be divided into sectors, and sector-wise control rooms will be set up.

Citizens have been urged to immediately report any disruptive elements or those carrying weapons during the Gair. Strict action will also be taken against those who consume alcohol and disturb public order.