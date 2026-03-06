Indore Double-Decker Bridge: 800-Tonne Bow-String Girders To Be Launched |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of the double-decker bridge at Lavkush Square is nearing completion, with authorities preparing for the launching of two massive bow-string girders weighing a total of 800 tonnes.

The bridge, being built by the Indore Development Authority (IDA) at a cost of around Rs180 crore, will be one of the most unique infrastructure projects in the state.

According to officials, about 85% of the construction work has already been completed. The remaining major task is the launching of two heavy bow-string structures, each weighing around 400 tonnes. The first bow-string girder is expected to be launched around March 15, followed by the second shortly after.

The launching process is considered one of the most technically challenging phases of the project. Due to the massive weight and complex engineering involved, large cranes and specialised equipment will be used, and the operation will be carried out late at night when traffic movement at the square is minimal.

Once completed, the double-decker bridge will operate on two levels. The upper deck will run at a height of about 70 feet, while the lower level will handle regular traffic movement. The bridge will improve connectivity between Banganga and Aurobindo Hospital, helping ease congestion at one of the city s busiest intersections.

Officials say the bridge will not only improve traffic flow but will also become one of the most distinctive engineering structures in Indore because of its advanced construction technology.