MP News: Four Of A Family Booked For Attacking Woman, Daughter | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A couple and their two daughters were booked for allegedly attacking a woman and her daughter following a dispute over the pathway to a well, in Pipliya Maru village in Alot tehsil on Saturday.

As per reports, the accused were identified as Mohanlal Bagri, his wife Lilabai and their daughters Krishna and Durga.

On Friday, Mohanlal and his family members allegedly thrashed Shyamubai Bagri following an argument over the pathway after dragging her by her hair.

When Shyamubai’s daughter tried to intervene, the accused allegedly attacked her as well.

The complainant’s daughter was hospitalised after the assault. A medical examination and sonography scan confirmed her injuries.

A purported video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

The complainant alleged that the accused had assaulted her family earlier as well and she had filed a written complaint at Alot police station, but no action was taken against them.

SDOP Pallavi Gaur said that the case is under investigation and appropriate legal action would be taken against the accused accordingly.