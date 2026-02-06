MP News: Forest Department Mulls 20 Hectares For Cattle Fodder In Meghnagar | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Two months after the Sajeli forest cow-slaughter incident, the Forest Department has proposed reserving 20 hectares of forest land for cattle fodder for five years.

The proposal has been sent to the state government through the district collector, seeking Rs 40–45 lakh for fencing, security and local arrangements.

Divisional Forest Officer Bharat Solanki said the land will be divided into sections and opened for grazing in rotation to ensure continuous availability of grass. Nutritious fodder plants and trees will also be planted to improve feed quality.

A village-level committee will be formed to manage the area and encourage farmers to take better care of cattle. The move is expected to boost milk production and reduce pressure on forest grazing.

The proposal follows the December 6 cow-slaughter incident in Sajeli forest. Police registered one case, naming 23 accused. Twenty have been arrested, while three are absconding. A chargesheet has been filed, and police are examining a seized register that may lead to further arrests.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad reiterated its demand to make Jhabua district cow-slaughter free.