 MP News: Forest Department Mulls 20 Hectares For Cattle Fodder In Meghnagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Forest Department Mulls 20 Hectares For Cattle Fodder In Meghnagar

MP News: Forest Department Mulls 20 Hectares For Cattle Fodder In Meghnagar

The move is expected to boost milk production and reduce pressure on forest grazing. The proposal follows the December 6 cow-slaughter incident in Sajeli forest. Police registered one case, naming 23 accused. Twenty have been arrested, while three are absconding. A chargesheet has been filed, and police are examining a seized register that may lead to further arrests.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Forest Department Mulls 20 Hectares For Cattle Fodder In Meghnagar | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Two months after the Sajeli forest cow-slaughter incident, the Forest Department has proposed reserving 20 hectares of forest land for cattle fodder for five years.

The proposal has been sent to the state government through the district collector, seeking Rs 40–45 lakh for fencing, security and local arrangements.

Divisional Forest Officer Bharat Solanki said the land will be divided into sections and opened for grazing in rotation to ensure continuous availability of grass. Nutritious fodder plants and trees will also be planted to improve feed quality.

Read Also
MP News: 'Rape Brings Spiritual Rewards...' Congress MLA Phool Singh Bariya Links Sexual Crime With...
article-image

A village-level committee will be formed to manage the area and encourage farmers to take better care of cattle. The move is expected to boost milk production and reduce pressure on forest grazing.

FPJ Shorts
Citizens Seek Survey Of Unauthorised Religious Structures In Navi Mumbai
Citizens Seek Survey Of Unauthorised Religious Structures In Navi Mumbai
Baha’i Community Warns Of Escalating Persecution In Iran Amid Protests
Baha’i Community Warns Of Escalating Persecution In Iran Amid Protests
CFTI Rolls Out Fast-Track Education Projects To Support CSR Utilisation Before March 31
CFTI Rolls Out Fast-Track Education Projects To Support CSR Utilisation Before March 31
Rajasthan News: Pigeon Flies Away With ₹1 Lakh Gold Chain In Nagaur Jeweller’s Shop
Rajasthan News: Pigeon Flies Away With ₹1 Lakh Gold Chain In Nagaur Jeweller’s Shop

The proposal follows the December 6 cow-slaughter incident in Sajeli forest. Police registered one case, naming 23 accused. Twenty have been arrested, while three are absconding. A chargesheet has been filed, and police are examining a seized register that may lead to further arrests.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad reiterated its demand to make Jhabua district cow-slaughter free.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Forest Department Mulls 20 Hectares For Cattle Fodder In Meghnagar
MP News: Forest Department Mulls 20 Hectares For Cattle Fodder In Meghnagar
MP News: Overloading Turns Jhabua Roads Into Death Traps
MP News: Overloading Turns Jhabua Roads Into Death Traps
MP News: Voter Roll Turmoil In Badnawar; 7,088 Names Axed After Final SIR List
MP News: Voter Roll Turmoil In Badnawar; 7,088 Names Axed After Final SIR List
MP News: Ratlam's Mahi River Project To Provide Clean Drinking Water To 630 Villages, 5 Urban Bodies
MP News: Ratlam's Mahi River Project To Provide Clean Drinking Water To 630 Villages, 5 Urban Bodies
Indore College Tales: DAVV's 'Yuva Mahotsav' Showcases Youth Power Through Art, Thought And Drama
Indore College Tales: DAVV's 'Yuva Mahotsav' Showcases Youth Power Through Art, Thought And Drama