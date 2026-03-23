MP News: First Train Whistle In Dhar As Trial Run On Pithampur-Dhar Rail Line Completed At 40–50 Km/H |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in its history, the sound of a rail engine whistle rang through Dhar city on Monday. A trial run was successfully carried out on the newly built Pithampur-Dhar rail line, part of the larger Indore-Dahod rail project and the engine covered the roughly 38-kilometre stretch at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

The engine ran as a tower wagon during the trial. Along the way, railway officials checked the condition of the track, curves, structural balance and signalling systems, all checks that must be cleared before regular train service can begin. Officials from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited and Western Railway were present throughout the run.

When the engine pulled into Dhar railway station in the evening, a large crowd was waiting. Residents welcomed it with flower garlands, performed traditional prayers and set off fireworks. Many people recorded the moment on their phones, treating it as a piece of history. The excitement on the platform reflected how long the city had been waiting for this day.

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Pawan Jain Gangwal, President of the Rail Lao Samiti, was visibly moved. He said the effort to bring a rail line to Dhar had gone on for nearly 40 years and urged the government to start regular train services without further delay.