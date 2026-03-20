MP News: Dhar Police Reunite Couple Through Counselling In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Women Police Station, Dhar, on Friday resolved a domestic dispute and reunited a couple through counselling.

Acting under the guidance of senior officials, police intervened after a woman, identified as Sita (name changed), filed a complaint against her husband alleging harassment, frequent quarrels and physical abuse. She said her husband often doubted her over minor issues, leading to arguments and ill-treatment.

Police called both parties to the station and counselled them separately as well as together. Family members also participated in the process to help resolve the issue amicably.

During counselling, officials explained the importance of mutual respect and understanding to the couple. The husband assured that he would not repeat such behaviour and promised to treat his wife with dignity and care.

The couple resolved the matter with mutual consent and agreed to live together peacefully.

₹43 crore rail overbridge opens in Pithampur

Dhar: A railway overbridge built at Rs 43 crore was inaugurated at Sagaur Kuti in Pithampur by Minister Savitri Thakur on Friday.

The bridge, identified as Railway Bridge 236A, has been developed under the Indore-Dahod new railway line project. Officials said the project marks a significant step towards improving connectivity and easing traffic movement in the region.

The overbridge is expected to reduce congestion and enable smoother transport, benefiting industrial and commercial activities in Pithampur, a major industrial hub.

Public representatives present on the occasion said the project fulfils a long-pending demand of residents in Dhar district. They added that the expansion of railway infrastructure will open new avenues for trade, employment and regional development.

Several dignitaries, including local MLA Neena Verma, former minister Vikram Verma and railway officials, attended the inauguration along with a large number of residents.