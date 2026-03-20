MP News: Fire Guts Plastic Goods Shop At Navchandi Fair In Khandwa | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire gutted a plastic goods shop at the Navchandi fair in Khandwa on Friday morning, burning the entire stock to ashes and causing losses worth several lakh rupees.

According to the report the incident occurred around 9 am when burning garbage behind the shop at the fair sparked the fire. It quickly spread and engulfed the structure. The flames destroyed all items kept inside, including plastic goods, cutlery, children’s accessories and small kitchen items that were being sold at the fair.

Police reached the spot soon after being alerted, and two fire tenders doused the blaze. The fair was closed at the time, preventing any casualties. Shop owner Armaan Khan and his family were away celebrating Eid when the incident occurred.

According to the family, goods worth nearly Rs 4 lakh were destroyed in the fire, leaving them devastated.

Traders alleged negligence by the municipal corporation and event contractors, claiming no firefighting arrangements were available on site. Officials confirmed that only one shop was affected and said the fire was brought under control in time.