MP News: Fire Due To Short Circuit Ravages Wheat Crop In Sardarpur Village | Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A wheat crop spread across six bighas of farmland was destroyed after a fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit in Bhopawar village, about 5 km from the Sardarpur tehsil headquarters, on Tuesday.

According to information received, farmer Kamal Ambaram Savlecha had cultivated wheat on his six-bigha land in the Navlakha area of the village. The crop had recently been harvested and bundled, and the stacks were kept together in preparation for threshing.

On Tuesday, preparations were underway to extract the grain using a thresher when sparks allegedly generated from a short circuit in nearby electricity lines fell on the stacked wheat. The dry crop quickly caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

Villagers informed the Sardarpur fire brigade, but by the time the firefighters arrived, the entire stacked crop had already been reduced to ashes.

The farmer said he had sown expensive seeds and expected a yield of around 60 quintals of wheat from the six bighas. The incident has caused an estimated loss of about Rs 1.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, electricity department supervisor Gajendra Vaskel from Ringnod said a lineman was sent to inspect the spot, and no fault was found in their power line.

Earlier, on March 6, a similar incident occurred in Chichodiya village near Sardarpur, where a short circuit led to a fire that destroyed a ready wheat crop spread across 14 bighas.