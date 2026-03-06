MP News: Farmers Seek Extension For Rabi Crop Registration | FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Revenue Officer and Naib Tehsildar on Friday, requesting an extension of the government-mandated deadline for Rabi crop registration.

In the memorandum, farmers said wheat registration is ongoing at local societies, but the official government website has remained inaccessible for four days due to server issues. They said large crowds gather at registration centres and farmers have to wait from morning to evening without food or water.

They also alleged that the delay in submission of the girdawari report by the local patwari has further hindered timely registration.

With the government's final deadline set for March 7, farmers expressed concern that many may miss the opportunity to enrol and avail themselves of government benefits. They requested that the administration extend the registration deadline and increase the number of operators at registration centres to facilitate the process.

Prakash Mandloi, Kishore Acharya, Ramesh Rawat and Anil Mandloi, among others, were present.

Pansemal: Farmers in Barwani district, including Pansemal and Anjad, have sought an extension of the wheat registration deadline due to server issues at procurement centres.

Registration centres at the Multipurpose Farmers' Credit Societies in Khetia and Pansemal have recorded about 1,000 hectares, while farmers have sown wheat on approximately 6,500 hectares.

Farmers reported slow server performance during registration and raised the issue with Senior Agriculture Officer Bhomraj Jain. Jain advised farmers to register as soon as possible. He said the MSP of wheat currently exceeds the market price, providing an opportunity for better returns.

Farmers emphasised the need to extend the registration period to ensure all eligible wheat growers can register successfully. The last date for registration is currently set for March 7 and authorities are reviewing the server issues to facilitate smoother registration across the district.